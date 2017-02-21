It’s family first for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The 41-year-old actress spoke candidly in an interview on Good Morning America from Cambodia – opening up about how her family will power through in the face of Jolie’s divorce from 53-year-old Pitt.

“We are focusing on the health of our family,” Jolie began. “We will be stronger when we come out of this, because that’s what we’ve determined to do as a family.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. On Jan. 9, Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, released a joint statement saying they were working with a private judge to resolve their divorce and would “act as a united front” moving forward.

The couple shares six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Jolie spoke with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos from Cambodia — Maddox’s native country — where her latest passion project, First They Killed My Father, premiered on Saturday, with all six kids joining her.

When asked whether she still thinks of Pitt as a “wonderful father” and as “part of the family,” Jolie replied, “Of course.”

“We will always be a family, always,” she said.

Jolie made similar statements to the BBC World News‘ Yalda Hakim in an interview that was released on Sunday.

“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and… and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it,” she told the BBC.