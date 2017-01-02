Angelina Jolie and Kids Celebrate New Year Together in Colorado — Without Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie celebrated the start of 2017 bundled up with her kids in snowy Colorado.

Jolie, 41, and her six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — have spent the last days of their holiday break hitting the slopes and touring the city in Crested Butte, Colorado.

They family has been seen walking around town and popping into local shops. On Friday, Jolie and Vivienne were spotted shopping at a toy store together.

Brad Pitt was not sighted on the trip with his estranged wife or kids.

The winter getaway comes as the former couple continues to hash out details of their ongoing custody battle over their six children.

On Dec. 21, Pitt filed a memorandum to his request to have divorce documents pertaining to custody sealed on Dec. 21, outlining specific reasons why that information should remain private.

In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pitt, 53, slams Jolie for, he says, compromising their children’s privacy.

Jolie “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” state the documents.

A source close to the situation responding, contending the actress did agree to seal and “the filing was nothing but a media ploy to hurt Angelina.”