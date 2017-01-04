Angelina Jolie Rips Brad Pitt in New Filing: He's 'Terrified the Public Will Learn the Truth'

Angelina Jolie has agreed to Brad Pitt‘s request to have divorce documents pertaining to custody sealed — but she slams him in her new court filing.

Pitt, 53, asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to seal all records relating to their six children on Dec. 21, accusing Jolie of compromising the kids’ privacy by releasing details to the media through public court filings.

TMZ reports that while Jolie, 41, has agreed to keep documents sealed, she strongly disputes his claims that she freely publicized sensitive information — saying that he only made such accusations because he’s “terrified that the public will learn the truth.”

“There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse,” state the court documents, according to TMZ.

But a source close to the situation stresses that Pitt has been cleared in all investigations.

“It’s nice to see that she has finally come around to supporting the sealing of documents weeks after he requested this action,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Considering that both the FBI and child services thoroughly investigated this matter and cleared the father, this line of attack doesn’t make much sense.”