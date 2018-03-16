Angela Bassett Agrees She Was Robbed of an Oscar in 1994 for Playing Tina Turner

Angela Bassett agrees with her fans who feel she was robbed of an Academy Award in 1994.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen read the Black Panther star, 59, a comment from a fan who said they thought Bassett deserved to win an Oscar for playing Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It. The prize ultimately went to Holly Hunter that year for her role in The Piano.

Laughing, Bassett replied, “Yeah, me too.”

“Good, I agree,” Cohen added.

Bassett was also asked to share some insider knowledge about a potential sequel to Black Panther, which has already raked in $1.1 billion at the box office, according to Forbes.

But sadly for fans everywhere, the actress didn’t have any information to share because so far she hasn’t “heard anything” about a follow-up.

“I hope they’re writing it right now, you know. I hope they’re prepared for it it but no, I haven’t heard anything,” she said.

“I just know I didn’t die, so I’m happy about that,” she added.

Bassett, who stars as the Queen Mother of Wakanda in Black Panther, previously opened up to PEOPLE about how the film offers a long-overdue depiction of people of color in proud roles.

“We would tell our kids you’re of kings and of queens,” she explained. “We try to instill a sense of pride, and this is that moment where we can look on that screen and see all of that history that we’ve read — that if we’ve been privileged to go back to the motherland to experience — to see it manifested onscreen for the first time.”

The actress also said she was impressed with the way the film depicted “all the wounds and all the disconnection” that generations of African Americans have felt in America. “The connection to our past, our potential, who we might have been, our aspirations of what we want to do of saving others, of bringing those [who have] less along with you, the sacrifices that are made and what they do to our psyches and to our bodies and to our relationships, it has all of that.”

She continued, “And I think that’s why we get so much emotion. It’s big, it’s action, it’s futuristic but it’s also so grounded in what we go through. Showing up and having to be more and better and give all and defy expectation and stereotype [while] still being loving and brilliant and having something to give and to share.”