Andy Samberg's Band The Lonely Island Wrote a Hilarious Rejected Oscars Song

Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony had jet skis and hot dog cannons, but one thing it lacked was a lavish, star-studded musical number recapping the past year in film. But, according to The Lonely Island, it almost did! One day after the ceremony, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone dropped a surprise new song, paying tribute to all the best (and weirdest) performances that missed out on a nomination this year.

“We wrote a song for this year’s Oscars that was overly ambitious (expensive and a logistical nightmare) so it wasn’t produced,” they explained on Twitter. “But here is a demo storyboard version for your enjoyment!”

We wrote a song for this year’s Oscars that was overly ambitious (expensive and a logistical nightmare) so it wasn't produced, but here is a demo storyboard version for your enjoyment! #Oscars https://t.co/R2XaRZsmS7 pic.twitter.com/XwCl1WAjl7 — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) March 5, 2018

The result is “Why Not Me,” a rough demo of what surely would have been the greatest Oscars spectacle of all time. Gal Gadot taking shots at Daniel Day-Lewis… Practically every Chris in Hollywood uniting in harmony… Pennywise the clown in braces… Michael Fassbender lamenting The Snowman’s poor critical reception… An emotional interlude by Vin Diesel, in character as Dominic Toretto…

Tragically, we will never see this masterpiece brought to life on stage. But Oscars producers, it’s not too late to hire The Lonely Island to host next year’s ceremony. Please, do the right thing. Give us this.

See the full list of the 2018 Oscar winners here.