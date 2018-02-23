Andy Dick’s wife has obtained a temporary restraining order against the comedian after she says he got into multiple drunken arguments with their adult son.

Dick, 52, has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from his wife Lena Sved and their children, according to court records obtained by The Blast. (Sved claims she and the actor are married in her declaration, but the couple’s nuptials had not been previously reported).

Sved asked for the restraining order after, she says, an inebriated Dick got into two separate altercations with their son Jacob. During one of the alleged arguments, she says Jacob was forced to lock his drunk father out of the house.

Andy Dick and Lena Sved in 2015. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The actor then broke two front windows in order to get back inside the home, Sved, who was not home at that time, claims. When she later arrived to the house, she says Dick was gone, leaving a mess of broken glass and dishes behind.

During the second incident reportedly mentioned in the court documents, Dick was allegedly screaming and swearing at Jacob, broke several dishes and flipped over a coffee table.

Sved claims that Dick has a “cyclical drinking pattern,” and that the destruction he causes when he gets “blackout drunk” led her to fear for her and her children’s safety.

The restraining order will remain at least until a hearing next month, according to the documents.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the actor, who was fired from two movies following accusations of sexual harassment on set. He has since denied the allegations.