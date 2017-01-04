Andrew Garfield Confesses to Being High at Disneyland with Emma Stone for His 29th Birthday

They call it the “Happiest Place on Earth” for a reason, but Andrew Garfield brought his own extra magic when he visited Disneyland in 2012.

The actor celebrated his 29th birthday at the theme park with eight of his close pals — including his then-girlfriend Emma Stone — and admitted to getting high before visiting Mickey Mouse.

“They came out to L.A. to surprise me. We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?” he said in a video from W magazine. “I freaked out on It’s a Small World. I was like, ‘It is a f—— small world.’ ”

Andrew Garfield telling the world he was high at his 29th bday in Disneyland. And that it was heaven. I love my man. pic.twitter.com/7cP9A4QuXP — guada (@dakotaxstone) January 2, 2017

Garfield recalled busting a move with the group while walking through the park and recreated the goofy dance for the camera.

“There was a moment when me and eight of my closest friends found ourselves…we didn’t even realize anyone else was doing it. We were walking through Fantasyland and there was a song that was playing coming out of the trees, and we were all doing this — dancing through — and I think at one point we all started looking around going, ‘We’re all doing the same dance. How did this happen?’ ” he said.

“And then we just kind of like build to this choreographed, like through Disneyland, like who are these grown men and women really f—— high just totally like what the f—.,” he remembered with a laugh.

Garfield does feel guilty about making their tour guide deal with their antics.

“And we had this girl called Chantelle—bless you, Chantelle, wherever you are—she was our guide. And I think she was that innocent and pure of heart that she had no idea that we were on drugs,” he said. She even told them, “You guys are great. I wish all of my guys were like you.”

The group ended their day by comparing stories about their day at the Hacksaw Ridge star’s home, only to realize they were completely in tune with each other.

“We all realized we were all thinking so many of the same things at the same time. Just stoned conversation,” Garfield said. “Everyone had a different freakout at a different place.”