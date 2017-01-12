Andrew Garfield Says It’s ‘Bliss’ Watching Ex Emma Stone Succeed: ‘I’m Her Biggest Fan’

They may have called it quits, but Andrew Garfield has nothing but nice things to say about Emma Stone as she heads into award season as a major player.

Garfield, 33, gave 28-year-old Stone a standing ovation as she nabbed her first Golden Globe award on Sunday for her performance in La La Land, and the actor said it’s “bliss” to watch his ex-girlfriend succeed.

“I’m her biggest fan as an artist. I’m constantly inspired by her work. I’m constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself,” Garfield said on this week’s episode of Vanity Fair‘s Little Gold Men podcast. “So, for me it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress she is.”

Andrew Garfield gave Emma Stone a standing ovation so i'm holding on to some hope pic.twitter.com/wo014wAUu2 — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) January 9, 2017

Stone wasn’t the only La La Land star to receive some love from Garfield at the 74th annual Golden Globes. When Ryan Gosling won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy, fellow nominee Garfield gave Ryan Reynolds a hilarious kiss after both actors lost to Gosling.

Garfield and Stone split in October 2015 after four years. They met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012. A source said then that the breakup was amicable, and the two have remained close.

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed after Gosling won their #GoldenGlobes category pic.twitter.com/IjjTk6Vrs2 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” Garfield continued on Vanity Fair‘s podcast. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect … It’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other.”

He added: “It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

This isn’t the first time the Hacksaw Ridge actor has gushed about his former love. During a roundtable discussion with several other actors for The Hollywood Reporter, Garfield said that he’d take Stone with him if he were ever “on a desert island and can have one actor or actress with” him.

“I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come,” he said.

And the La La Land actress hasn’t been tight-lipped about her admiration for Garfield, either. In an October interview with Vogue, Stone said Garfield is “someone I still love very much.”