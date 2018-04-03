Andie MacDowell Says She 'Felt No Shame' About Her Onscreen Nudity in New Movie

Andie MacDowell isn’t shying away from onscreen nudity.

The 59-year-old actress opened up about some of the more risqué scenes in her new movie Love After Love, telling PageSix, “I have sex in this. I’m naked. It’s not gratuitous. It’s emotional. I play a lonely lady. First time my character’s doing it, she’s not ready. Then there’s a second time.”

She added, “I’ve done sex scenes before and felt all right this time because I knew everyone around. I didn’t care who was there. I felt no shame. The crew was cut back. Precautions were taken. And I knew it’s important to the character.”

MacDowell noted that her daughter, Margaret Qualley, 23, has also appeared nude onscreen. “My actress daughter’s been naked in a movie,” she said. “I have never made my family ashamed of their bodies. Different from my own background. My parents, more European than I, were conservative.”

After seeing Love After Love three times, the nudity “has no effect on me,” she said. “I feel fine watching it.”

Andie MacDowell. Nicholas Hunt/Getty

The actress also opened up about how she stays in shape, saying, “I think about longevity, and I take care of myself. My cholesterol’s good. I advocate nine hours sleep. Do yoga. Hike every day. I watch my interior life and well-being. And I feel good about myself.”

She added, “I stay hydrated. Drink lots of water. Juice daily with fresh lemon and celery. I’m O-positive so I can and do eat meat. I stay size 4-to-6.”

MacDowell recently spoke with PEOPLE about her upcoming 60th birthday on April 21. “How crazy is that? The only thing that scares me at all is the lack of time,” she said. “I feel like you can’t waste time. I don’t want to waste my time.”

Love After Love, which tells the story of a mother and her two sons who are forced to deal with the death of their family patriarch, has been earning rave reviews, and currently holds a 100 percent score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

“With this film Love After Love, everyone’s suddenly paying attention,” MacDowell told PageSix of the film’s success. “The most attention I’ve gotten in a long while. It’s brought huge opportunities. Even talk, which I’m open to, of a Broadway opportunity.”

She added to PEOPLE, “It’s really hard to get a role like that. It’s hard to play a complex person that’s got all those layers. That was a fun experience. I feel like the energy on set was also extremely creative and stimulating.”

Love After Love is in theaters now.