Amy Schumer's Ex Posts Sweet Photo of His New Girlfriend Day After Actress' Surprise Wedding

Just a day after Amy Schumer’s surprise wedding to Chris Fischer, her ex-boyfriend Ben Hansich was also busy moving on with his love life.

The Chicago-based furniture designer took to Instagram on Wednesday — just a day after Schumer secretly tied the knot — to gush over his new girlfriend, artist Janine Doherty.

“I am one lucky guy..,” Hanisch captioned a black and white photo of his new beau.

I am one lucky guy.. A post shared by ben hanisch (@benhanisch) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:51pm PST

Doherty is a sketch artist based out of New York City.

Schumer and Hanisch broke up in May, with a rep for the actress telling PEOPLE, “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.”

The couple was together for nearly a year and a half, though the two were last photographed together in January and had been appearing less frequently on each other’s social media.

The comedian and Hanisch met on a dating app around November 2015. They went public with their then-budding relationship in January 2016, when Schumer called Hanisch her “man” after a visit to the White House.

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch Gareth Cattermole/Getty

“[He] is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” she told Marie Claire in August.

Schumer and chef Fischer married in a quiet ceremony in Malibu, California on Tuesday.

They exchanged vows in front of about 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade. On Thursday, Schumer shared photos from the event on her Instagram.

The announcement came just days after the Trainwreck star and chef made their relationship social media official with a kissing photo on Instagram Sunday.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Amy Schumer/Instagram

Relationship rumors began swirling around Schumer and the chef and cookbook author after they were photographed together in November of last year, chatting over a dinner in New York City. Schumer’s rep declined to comment on whether their relationship was romantic at the time.

Fischer lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, where he grew up and wrote the James Beard Award-winning Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. His restaurant Beach Plum was touted by Esquire magazine in 2013 as a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama.