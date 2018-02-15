Amy Schumer Shares Sweet Photos from Her Wedding — Including One with Jennifer Lawrence!

Amy Schumer’s sharing her first photos from her surprise wedding to Chris Fischer.

Just hours after the news broke that the pair had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, the Trainwrek star posted a few photos from their intimate nuptials, showing the pair holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes and walking down the aisle for the first time as husband and wife.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Ties the Knot in a Traditional Lace Wedding Dress and Beachy Ponytail

Choosing to let the photos speak for themselves, Schumer simply captioned them, “Yup.”

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Amy Schumer/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Amy Schumer and Chef Chris Fischer Are Married!

Schumer also shared a sweet snap with one of her closest friends, actress Jennifer Lawrence.

In the photo, the comedian was all smiles as Lawrence, 27, stood by her side and planted a kiss on her forehead.

Amy Schumer/Instagram:

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Schumer also shared a few more behind the scenes moment on her Instagram Stories, including one of comedian John Early — who married the couple while dressed in drag and going by the name “Vicky” — and one with Fischer and some of his closest friends, which included actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer/Instagram

She also gave a shout out to all of the photographs who documented their happy day — including director Judd Apatow.

RELATED: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer: Inside the Newlyweds’ Low-Key Relationship

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer/Instagram

The announcement comes just days after the Trainwreck star and chef made their relationship social media official with a kissing photo on Instagram Sunday.

“Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!” the 36-year-old actress wrote alongside a romantic black-and-white picture of the pair sharing a smooch, which was presumably taken during taken during Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded birthday bash on Saturday.

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Amy Schumer’s Chef Husband Chris Fischer