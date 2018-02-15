Amy Schumer Shares Sweet Photos from Her Wedding — Including One with Jennifer Lawrence!

Amy Schumer’s sharing her first photos from her surprise wedding to Chris Fischer.
Just hours after the news broke that the pair had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, the Trainwrek star posted a few photos from their intimate nuptials, showing the pair holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes and walking down the aisle for the first time as husband and wife.
Choosing to let the photos speak for themselves, Schumer simply captioned them, “Yup.”
Schumer also shared a sweet snap with one of her closest friends, actress Jennifer Lawrence.
In the photo, the comedian was all smiles as Lawrence, 27, stood by her side and planted a kiss on her forehead.
Schumer also shared a few more behind the scenes moment on her Instagram Stories, including one of comedian John Early — who married the couple while dressed in drag and going by the name “Vicky” — and one with Fischer and some of his closest friends, which included actor Jake Gyllenhaal.
She also gave a shout out to all of the photographs who documented their happy day — including director Judd Apatow.
The announcement comes just days after the Trainwreck star and chef made their relationship social media official with a kissing photo on Instagram Sunday.
“Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!” the 36-year-old actress wrote alongside a romantic black-and-white picture of the pair sharing a smooch, which was presumably taken during taken during Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded birthday bash on Saturday.
Relationship rumors began swirling around Schumer and the chef and cookbook author after they were photographed together in November of last year, chatting over a dinner in New York City. Schumer’s rep declined to comment on whether their relationship was romantic at the time.
The pair were most recently spotted together in New York in January, as they arrived at NBC Studios to watch Saturday Night Live, which marked only the second time they had been seen in public together.
Fischer lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, where he grew up and wrote the James Beard Award-winning Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. His restaurant Beach Plum was touted by Esquire magazine in 2013 as a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama.
Schumer previously split from Ben Hanisch in May of last year. The two were together for over a year and met on a dating app around November 2015.