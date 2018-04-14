Amy Schumer on Trying to 'Make it Work' with 'Those Other Suckers' Before Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is happy to leave the single life behind.

The I Feel Pretty actress, 36, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she had become sick of trying to “make it work” with the wrong people.

“I’m done,” she said of going on dates. “I don’t ever have to zip my knee boots up and leave a dude’s place at 4 a.m. that has, like a Rottweiler,” she quipped.

As for her new husband, chef Chris Fischer, the comedienne said, “I really love this dude.”

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer.

Before meeting Fischer, Schumer admitted she wasn’t sure she’d ever want to tie the knot. “I just knew I didn’t want to settle. I’ll be fine on my own. Maybe I’ll fall in love a couple more times but I don’t need that partner,” she said.

“And then I met the person I wanted to partner up with. I didn’t know right away. I knew him for seven months before it became romantic, but once I knew, I knew quick. I was like ‘Oh, I’m done. I can’t believe I messed with those other suckers.’ ”

Schumer married the award-winning chef in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests in Malibu on Feb. 13. The pair celebrated two months of marriage together on Friday.

While promoting her upcoming film I Feel Pretty, which opens April 20, Schumer also shed some light on how she came to meet Fischer during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show. The chef is actually the brother of the actress’s personal assistant, who suggested he cook for them one night during a trip to Martha’s Vineyard.

The duo connected further when she and Fischer were home alone waiting for her new dog to be delivered. Things really heated up, however, when they were planning a birthday party for Schumer’s friend Rachel Feinstein.

“I got that feeling where all the blood goes to all the places,” Schumer told Stern. “It just changed.”