After conquering standup, sketch comedy and the big screen, Amy Schumer is coming for Broadway.

The comedian, 36, is making her Broadway debut this November in Steve Martin‘s comedy, Meteor Shower, premiering at the Booth Theater, PEOPLE has learned.

Schumer will be joined by an all-star cast, including veteran Broadway star and Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Star Wars: Rogue One actor Alan Tudyk and comedian Keegan-Michael Key— who will also be making his Broadway debut.

Martin’s adult comedy tells the story of two married couples who gather to watch a celestial event. “Get ready for the unexpected when Norm and his wife Corky invite another couple to their Ojai backyard to watch a meteor shower in the night sky,” reads the production notes. “As the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, cocktails flow, tempers flare, and sparks fly—literally.”

To celebrate the collaboration, Schumer posted a photo of herself with the 71-year-old Tony nominee on Monday. Kerry Washington later tweeted her enthusiasm for the project, writing, “Wait! WHAT?! I am soooo excited about this.”

Martin also retweeted the photo with the caption, “I am more thrilled than thrilled about this announcement. Thank you, Amy, Keegan-Michael, Laura, and Alan. An impeccable cast.”

The multi-talented Martin received two Tony nominations in 2016 for his bluegrass-inspired Broadway musical, Bright Star.

Meteor Shower had its world premiere at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre, and had a subsequent production at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut.

Tickets are currently on sale, and can be purchased via Telecharge.com or by visiting MeteorOnBroadway.com. Previews begin Nov. 1 and the opening night is set for Nov. 29.