Amy Schumer Shares Throwback Video from Farm She Recently Bought Back for Her Father

This year’s holiday season is especially meaningful for Amy Schumer, who recently bought back the farm her father previously owned.

The 35-year-old comedian surprised her father, Gordon, with the news on Tuesday, and has been sharing her favorite farm memories on social media ever since.

“I know it’s like ‘enough about the farm’ but this is my sister and I at the farm as tiny lunatics,” Schumer captioned her latest throwback video of herself and younger sibling Kim Caramele on Instagram Friday.

In the footage, young Schumer and Caramele ride a white horse together as the protective older sister holds on tight to the pommel. Later in the clip, Schumer can been seen riding by herself.

I know it's like "enough about the farm" but this is my sister and I at the farm as tiny lunatics A video posted by @amyschumer on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:47pm PST

When Schumer was a child, her father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and her family went bankrupt. She has previously opened up about her father’s battle with the illness and even drew from her real-life experience in her hit movie Trainwreck.

Recently, the Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo author shared a short home video of herself playing in the fields along with her father.

“Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me,” she wrote on Instagram. “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.”

Schumer also has an older brother, Jason Stein.