Amy Schumer Thanks Ex Ben Hanisch for New Patio Furniture — In a Burger Onesie!

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch may have split, but there’s no bad blood between these exes.

The 36-year-old actress shared an Instagram photo of herself on an outdoor patio featuring a picnic table with swings for seats.

“Thank you @benhanisch @frehr we are loving it @lastworkshop,” she captioned the photo, posted Tuesday, and tagging her ex-boyfriend, a Chicago-based furniture designer, and two furniture companies.

Fans also took note of Schumer’s hilarious attire: a white onesie adorned with images of cheeseburgers, perfectly matching her pup’s hot dog costume.

The former couple announced their breakup in May. “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” a rep for Schumer told PEOPLE.

The couple was together for nearly a year and a half, though the two were last photographed together in January and had been appearing less frequently on each other’s social media.

The comedian and Hanisch met on a dating app around November 2015. They went public with their then-budding relationship in January 2016, when Schumer called Hanisch her “man” after a visit to the White House.

“[He] is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” she told Marie Claire in August.

Schumer recounted their first meeting in her book, The Girl with The Lower Back Tattoo. “We smiled at each other and in that moment, everything felt right,” she wrote.

“Things were just really easy with him,” Schumer told PEOPLE about their romance that summer. “There were no games, no waiting three days. It was clear and easy. He was so sweet. He didn’t know who I was. He’d heard my name.”

Still, Schumer said she was cautious about getting ahead of herself. “I want to be [as] hopeful in love and commitment as possible,” she told PEOPLE, adding, “[But] I come from parents who have each been married three times.”

As for her views on marriage, she said, “I can’t lie about it. I don’t have this blind optimism.”