Amy Schumer Spent Her Honeymoon 'Getting Drunk' in Italy with Chef Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer sure had an enjoyable honeymoon thanks to her chef husband.

After surprising everyone with the news that she got married to chef Chris Fischer the day before Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Schumer decided to follow her new husband around Italy for their honeymoon.

“He’s a chef, so he was cooking in Sonoma at Scribe Vineyards. So I followed him there,” she explained to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Monday night. “And then he was cooking at a festival in Milan, and I heard that they invented pasta and wine. So I’ve just been kind of following him around getting drunk.”

“You know actresses say ‘I love cheeseburgers?’ I’m what you look like if you have pasta and wine,” Schumer joked.

The actress also admitted that she “never even thought” about marriage before she met Fischer. The star-studded wedding—which was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David—came just three months after Schumer, 36, and Fischer, 38 were first photographed together.

“I did a Barbara Walters interview once and she was like, ‘Where do you see yourself in 5 years?’ And I was like, ‘Maybe directing,'” Schumer recalled. “And she was like, ‘What about a baby, a husband?’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t know. Never thought about that.’ But then I met this guy, and I was like, ‘I wanna partner up with this guy.’ ”

Relationship rumors began swirling around after they were photographed together in November of last year, chatting over a dinner in New York City. The two were then occasionally seen around the city before making their relationship Instagram official just a day ahead of their wedding.

Fischer lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, where he grew up and wrote the James Beard Award-winning Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. His restaurant Beach Plum was touted by Esquire magazine in 2013 as a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Her latest movie I Feel Pretty opens April 20.