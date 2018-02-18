Amy Schumer Reveals Sister Kim Was 'Crying Like a Lil Baby' When She Saw Her in Wedding Dress

Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t the only one shedding tears at Amy Schumer’s wedding.

The Trainwreck star, 36, shared more photos from her surprise nuptials to chef Chris Fischer to Instagram over the weekend, revealing that her sister Kim Caramele was overcome with emotion on the big day.

“Kim crying like a lil baby when she saw me in my dress,” Schumer wrote in the caption, referring to an adorable photo of Caramele with her hand over her heart as she visibly fought back tears.

The comedian chose a traditional white wedding dress by Monique Lhuillier, which was described by the brand as a “re-embroidered lace and tulle A-line gown with ballet bodice.” The dress was the very first — and only — gown she tried on, her longtime stylist Leesa Evans previously told PEOPLE.

Schumer also posted several other images from the bash featuring her sister. One selfie showed the siblings smiling with glasses of white wine, while they also posed with their husbands for several group shots. Caramele also sang some tunes with comedian Bridget Everett.

It appears Caramele got emotional again when giving her speech, but her husband Vincent came to the rescue.

“Thanks for always always being with me to have a celebration Chardonnay when something big happens thanks for loving me and Chris,” Schumer wrote.

The actress also gave some love to her “new sis” in a separate post containing several photos, including a throwback childhood image of Fischer’s sister Molly.

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Tuesday, exchanging vows in front of about 80 people, including Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and David Spade.

Just hours after the news broke on Thursday, the Trainwreck star posted a few photos from their intimate nuptials, showing the pair holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes and walking down the aisle for the first time as husband and wife.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Fischer’s restaurant Beach Plum was touted by Esquire magazine in 2013 as a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Schumer previously split from Ben Hanisch in May of last year. The two were together for over a year and met on a dating app around November 2015.