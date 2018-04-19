Amy Schumer Reveals Hilarious Text Conversation with BFF Jennifer Lawrence

Ever wonder what Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence text about?

Ellen DeGeneres brought up the question with the I Feel Pretty star, 36, earlier this week on her talk show, and on Thursday, Schumer took to social media to give fans a little taste of what their unique friendship looks like behind the scenes.

In a screenshot posted to her Instagram Story, Schumer shared a snapshot of a recent text conversation with Lawrence, 27, who she keeps in her phone as “Jlaw.” On a recent Friday morning, Lawrence wrote to the comedienne asking what she and her husband Chris Fischer were doing for dinner. “What’re you doing tonight? You and chris wanna get dinner? Or hang?” she asked.

The Oscar winner then informed Schumer that she was “about to go to the park,” before texting again to abruptly cancel the dinner invitation. “Haha I can’t get dinner tonight I have plans,” she wrote.

The Trainwreck star responded almost two hours later, quipping, “Good talk.”

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Lawrence, of course, was in attendance at Schumer’s surprise wedding in February. “It was beautiful. It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole [time],” the actress, 27, previously told Entertainment Tonight, while promoting her film Red Sparrow.

“His vows were stunning,” Lawrence continued. “It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, exchanging vows in front of about 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and David Spade.

Amy Schumer (L) and Jennifer Lawrence. Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

Meanwhile, the two friends are reportedly still moving forward with their highly anticipated movie project . Nearly three years have passed since they announced that they were writing a raunchy comedy together, but in March, Lawrence confirmed that the film is moving forward while appearing as a guest on Watch What Happens Live.

“We just had a table read two weeks ago,” she explained. “We’ve completed format, and we need a director and we need a date.”

Schumer told Entertainment Weekly that the film, in which the duo play sisters, will be “funny,” “dirty” and “real.”