Amy Schumer Says Husband Chris Fischer Woke Her Up to Propose: 'I Was Wearing a Night Mask'

Chris Fischer definitely caught Amy Schumer by surprise with his proposal.

In fact, the Trainwreck actress, 36, recently revealed on the Howard Stern Show that she was in bed sleeping, wearing ear plugs and a night mask when the chef woke her up to pop the question.

Presenting her with the engagement ring, Fischer said simply, “I got you this,” according to the comedienne.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher Rob and Lindsay Weddings

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Schumer told Stern that Fischer asked if she wanted him to get down on a knee. As Schumer tells it, she said no to the knee but yes to the ring.

After planning the ceremony for three of four days, Schumer told Stern she sent out a text to family and friends that read, “I’m getting married on Tuesday. I hope you can come.”

During the podcast, Schumer also gave some insight into how she and Fischer became a couple. The award-winning chef is actually the brother of the actress’s personal assistant, who suggested he cook for them one night during a trip to Martha’s Vineyard.

The duo connected further when she and Fischer were home alone waiting for her new dog to be delivered. Things really heated up, however, when they were planning a birthday party for Schumer’s friend Rachel Feinstein.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

“I got that feeling where all the blood goes to all the places,” Schumer told Stern. “It just changed.”

Before dating, Schumer and Fischer independently asked the actress’s assistant if she was comfortable with them as a couple. Of getting her blessing, Schumer joked, “I’m sure she just didn’t want to get fired.”

Asked when they officially became an item, Schumer said Fischer made his first move while she was bending over to pick up her dog’s droppings or retrieving one of its bones. “He came up behind me and he put his arms around me and he kissed my neck,” she said. “And it was on and then we were just so open with each other.”

The actress and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author were married in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests at an outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Feb. 13. The star-studded wedding — which was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David — came just three months after Schumer, 36, and Fischer, 38 were first photographed together.

Schumer’s latest movie I Feel Pretty opens April 20.