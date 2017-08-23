Hot damn.

Amy Schumer let it all hang out on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a near-naked photo of herself with her followers.

The 36-year-old actress is currently filming her new flick, I Feel Pretty, and while on set she appeared to feel just that — posing topless in a tan thong while holding her small black dog, who’s wearing a hot dog costume.

The unique scene cracked up Schumer and the production assistant standing behind her.

“Hot dog dog,” the Trainwreck star wrote in the photo’s caption.

Schumer is no stranger to posing nude. In November 2015, she stripped down for photographer Annie Leibovitz in a shot featured in the 2016 Pirelli calendar.

“Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman. Thank you Annie Leibovitz!,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning the photo.

The star also posted topless on Twitter earlier that year — writing, “I am a size 6 and have no plans of changing. This is it. Stay on or get off. Kisses!”

I am a size 6 and have no plans of changing. This is it. Stay on or get off. Kisses! pic.twitter.com/6IsEfFOwAD — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) February 12, 2015

RELATED VIDEO: Christie Brinkley’s Girls Alexa and Sailor Reveal How They’ve Conquered Bullies and Body Shamers (and still love carbs!)

Schumer’s body-positive stance has been an inspiration for those struggling with body confidence issues.

“Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so,” Schumer wrote on Instagram in December. “I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love.”

She doubled down on those ideas in April, telling InStyle that the idea of aging doesn’t faze her one bit.

“What’s good about not being a model is that it’s not the thing I trade on,” she said. “Once I start looking older, that won’t affect me. I have never gotten anything done because I’m, like, so gorgeous. I’m good-looking enough that I can work in the business. I get enough attention from men that I feel good. I see pictures of myself now, and I look younger than I think of myself. It hasn’t scared me yet.”

The Snatched star credits her parents with helping to instill in her a very healthy self esteem. “My parents made me think I was a genius supermodel,” she joked, “and it was kind of too late when I found out that they had been lying.”