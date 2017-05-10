People

Movies

Amy Schumer is Judge Judy for a Day — See the Video!

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Amy Schumer‘s court is in session.

The Snatched actress spent the day on the set of Judge Judy and posted a hilarious video on Tuesday of her playing the part.

“Dream day with @byrdman1157 and #judgejudy he always does a no look pass with documents!” Schumer, 35, wrote. “Thank you for having me and my sis!!!”

Petri Hawkins-Byrd, who appears as a bailiff on the show, was on set with Schumer, and also had a good time with the actress.

“‘Her Funnyness’, Amy Schumer and I goofing around on the set of… of… (Dagumit, what the name of that show again?”),” he wrote on Instagram. “#amyschumer #OfficerByrd #judgejudy.”

Schumer responded with a comment, writing, “Ahhhhh i love you!!!”

The comedian has been busily promoting her new film with Goldie Hawn, Snatched, but she’s made an effort to enjoy life’s moments, including taking a tour of the Harry Potter studios in England recently with her sister.