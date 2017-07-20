Even the Stomach Flu Can't Hold Her Back: Jennifer Lawrence Joins Amy Schumer for N.Y.C. Comedy Show

Jennifer Lawrence may be under the weather, but her funny bone hasn’t taken a hit.

The Oscar-winning actress joined her pal Amy Schumer for the comedian’s benefit show at New York City’s Comedy Cellar at the Village Underground on Wednesday night – just two days after she reportedly became sick during a performance of 1984 on Broadway.

“Last night we raised money for @safe_bae and had a blast,” Schumer wrote on Instagram, thanking other participants like SNL star Aidy Bryant, her Trainwreck castmate Vanessa Bayer, Chris Rock and Judd Apatow.

She added Lawrence, writing, “who even with the stomach flu put me right on blast.”

SafeBAE is a student-focused and student-driven organization geared toward raising awareness of sexual assault on middle and high school campuses.

The organization’s members wrote on Instagram after the benefit, “Every ounce of gratitude for the incredible people that showed up for us tonight!!”

According to Page Six, Lawrence “caught the stomach flu from her nephews,” and her physical reaction was not a response to the intense Olivia Wilde-led play, which has caused people to pass out.

Schumer and Lawrence have been close friends since late summer 2015, and even wrote a movie together in which they would star as sisters.

FROM PEN: Funniest Confessions Ever! Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon Talk Cat Hair, Naked Binge-Watching and ‘Fashion Sweats’

“We have finished writing it,” Lawrence said in January 2016. “We have an official first draft. I am going to try and fit it somewhere into my ghoulish schedule. It was hilarious, because when you’re writing a comedy, it’s not good enough unless you’re laughing out loud. So I’m laughing at my pages and I’m laughing at her pages and thinking that the whole process is hilarious.”