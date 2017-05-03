Amy Schumer Snatched Relationship Advice from Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell: ‘Tell Me How It Works!’

As far as lasting Hollywood romances go, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are arguably the gold standard. After 33 years together, the couple knows a thing or two about long-term love and Hawn’s Snatched costar Amy Schumer made certain to solicit her advice.

“[Goldie] and Kurt have been together forever,” Schumer, 35, told PEOPLE at the film’s New York premiere on Tuesday. “You’re like, ‘Tell me how it works.’ Of course you want to ask her as soon as you see her.”

So what were the golden nuggets Hawn, 71, shared with her?

“You have to want to stay together is what she always says,” Schumer shared. “It’s like two people have to want to be in it. You can’t work on that, either you want to be together or you don’t.”

Schumer has been dating boyfriend Ben Hanisch for over a year after meeting on a dating app. The actress, who previously called Hanisch “the love of my life,” went public with her then-budding romance in January 2016.

Aside from being a master love mentor, Schumer said there’s a lot more she admires about Hawn.

“Her independence, she is her own person and she loves her family more than anything, but she’s her own person first and that’s a lesson I learned from her,” the Trainwreck star revealed.

Adding, “She’s my favorite movie star ever and she’s so funny and then also so vulnerable and warm. There’s no one else I wanted to do [Snatched] with.”

Hawn also makes dreams come true. Schumer shared an emotional video on Instagram Tuesday that showed her father, Gordon, finally meeting the “love of his life” (Hawn).

Snatched hits theaters on May 12th.