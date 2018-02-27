Amy Schumer Says 'it Feels F------ Good' to Be Married to Chris Fischer

Nearly two weeks after her surprise wedding, Amy Schumer is really loving married life.

“It feels f—— good,” the actress and comedienne, 36, said Monday on the SiriusXM show You Up with Nikki Glaser.

While being referred to as a “wife” still feels like a “novelty,” Schumer said she can’t get enough of the new moniker. “I just have been really overusing it to a degree that’s insane. Like, when it’s completely uncalled for,” she joked.

The Trainwreck star also said she’s happy she and her new husband, chef Chris Fischer, married early in their relationship. “Part of the thing that’s good about us getting married so quickly is that we’re so in love,” she explained. “Every girl I know, if they get proposed to they’re like, ‘Oh now? Now that I can’t have kids!’ ”

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's wedding. Amy Schumer/Instagram

Still, Schumer admitted there are a few things she’ll miss about single life — like the kind of late-night texts Glaser named her podcast after. “I don’t ever think I’ll get a text like that again,” Schumer said. “You know what I mean? And that made me really happy, but also really sad.”

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu the day before Valentine’s Day. The duo exchanged vows in front of about 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade.

The announcement came just days after the duo made their relationship social-media official with a kissing photo on Instagram.

The actress opened up about the wedding to Glaser, joking that her hastily written vowls “sucked,” and that Fischer’s “blew [her] out of the water so hard.”