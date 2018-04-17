Amy Schumer Fangirls After Meeting Oprah Winfrey: 'Bye Everyone Else I've Ever Met'

Amy Schumer just added a new member to her squad.

The actress, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to introduce the world to her new friend: Oprah Winfrey.

Schumer posted a photo of the two hugging while on the set of a photo shoot — and based on the caption, the Trainwreck star was pretty excited about the encounter!

“Bye everyone else I’ve ever met,” she wrote. “New phone who dis? @oprah is the only one in my new phone.”

And when she’s not hanging out with Oprah, the newly-married Schumer has been busy promoting her latest film I Feel Pretty.

In the comedy, she plays a woman with low self-esteem who gets a concussion and suddenly believes she has supermodel-looks.

“When the trailer came out I got really nice backlash where they said I wasn’t disgusting enough to play that role, and thank you!” Schumer said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “But it’s not about an ugly monster, she just has low self-esteem.”

In an interview with Refinery 29, Schumer said the movie was a perfect fit for the current body image conversation.

“When this came up, it was like, this is exactly what I want to say right now, and what I want to communicate,” she said. “It was what I could do to make people feel better right now.”

I Feel Pretty opens Friday.