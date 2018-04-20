Amy Schumer wasn’t going to marry just anyone.

Speaking about her marriage to husband Chris Fischer, the I Feel Pretty star tells Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin of The View, in an episode airing on Friday, that she did not rush into walking down the aisle.

“You know that I’m not like a fool. I’m not impulsive like that,” Schumer, 36, says after Behar tells her about some of the worries the co-hosts had upon learning that the actress got married to Fischer after dating for a short time.

“We have known each other for about a year now and we’ve been living together already for six months,” Schumer explains. “So you know it’s not a long courtship but it’s not like we had a great weekend in Vegas and threw in the towel.”

The Trainwreck star and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author were married in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests at an outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Feb. 13. The star-studded wedding — which was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David — came just three months after Schumer, 36, and Fischer, 38 were first photographed together.

“I’m 36. I love my family, my friends, my work. I was like, ‘I’ll die alone. I don’t care.’ I’m not going to settle. I don’t want to settle,” Schumer says. “I met the one.”

On Tuesday, she and Fischer walked their first red carpet together as newlyweds at the premiere of I Feel Pretty. And they certainly weren’t trying to hide their wedded bliss as the couple shared a sweet kiss for the cameras.

I Feel Pretty hits theaters April 20.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.