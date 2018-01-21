Amy Schumer Is All Smiles as She Heads to Saturday Night Live with Chef Chris Fischer

It looks like things between Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are heating up!

Schumer, 36, and the chef and cookbook author were spotted together in New York City on Saturday as they arrived at NBC Studios to watch Saturday Night Live and support host Jessica Chastain.

The comedian wore a vintage Eazy-E t-shirt and black pants and was all smiles as she walked ahead of Fischer. Fischer, who followed closely behind, was also dressed casually in a grey button-down-shirt and jeans.

This recent outing is only the second time the pair have been spotted out and about together.

Schumer and the chef were previously photographed in November chatting over a candelit dinner in N.Y.C, although at the time, Schumer’s rep declined to commented about whether the relationship was romantic.

Fischer lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, where he grew up and wrote the James Beard Award-winning Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. Before becoming the chef at his own restaurant on the Vineyard, Fischer worked as a sous chef for Mario Batali, who he reportedly met through pal Jake Gyllenhaal.

His restaurant Beach Plum was touted by Esquire magazine in 2013 as a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Schumer previously split from Ben Hanisch in May of last year. The two were together for over a year and met on a dating app around November 2015.

At the time, a rep for Schumer told PEOPLE that “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.”