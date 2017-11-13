Amy Schumer Spotted Grabbing Dinner with Chef Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is getting cozy with a new man!

The actress was seen grabbing dinner in New York City with chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer. Schumer, 36, wore a red and black checkered button down shirt with dark pants while the chef and author stuck to a simple back shirt. The two were spotted chatting over a candlelit dinner and drank wine.

Fischer lives Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard where he grew up and wrote a cookbook using the same name. Before moving up as the chef of his own restaurant at the vineyard, Fischer worked as a sous chef for Mario Batali, who he reportedly met through pal Jake Gyllenhaal.

His New England restaurant Beach Plum was touted by Esquire magazine in 2013 as a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Ran into this great guy down in Durham, NC as we are both promoting our books… @mariobatali Getting ready for tonight's meal @il_palio with @teddydiggs A post shared by Chris Fischer (@beetlebungfarm) on Nov 4, 2016 at 3:22pm PDT

This is the first time Schumer has been seen with a new guy since splitting with ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch in May. The two were together for nearly a year-and-a-half and met on a dating app around November 2015.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” a rep for Schumer told PEOPLE at the time.

The two stayed close after their breakup, with Schumer posting an Instagram thanking the furniture designer for the outdoor swing set table he built for her.