Amy Schumer Says She's 'Proud' Over Tony Nomination But Doesn't Have a 'Shot at Winning'

Amy Schumer has a lot to be thankful for.

The comedian earned a Tony nomination on Tuesday for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for her performance in Meteor Shower.

And while Schumer said she doesn’t think she has a “shot at winning,” she took to Instagram to express her excitement and gratitude.

“Hey! I got nominated for a TONY for being in Steve Martin’s play “Meteor Shower” I don’t think I have a shot at winning so I’ll thank everyone here. I’m really grateful and proud as hell,” she wrote.

Along with thanking her costars and director, Schumer also called working with Steve Martin, who wrote the play, “heaven.”

“Steve for your confidence in me and for writing this play. Getting to spend time with you laughing and listening to you play the banjo was heaven,” she wrote.

She continued: “I’ve dreamt about being on broadway since I was a little idiot and man it delivered. The broadway community made me feel welcome and I think it’s because they know how much love and respect I have for their work. Seeing theater is one of the greatest joys in my life.”

Along with the heartfelt message, the actress posted a series of photos from her time working on the play.

Meteor Shower told the story of two married couples who gather to watch a celestial event. “Two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky,” read the production notes.

Along with Schumer, the comedy starred veteran Broadway star and Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Star Wars: Rogue One actor Alan Tudyk and comedian Keegan-Michael Key.