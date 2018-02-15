Surprise! Amy Schumer and Chef Chris Fischer Are Married!

Surprise! Amy Schumer and her boyfriend Chris Fischer are married!

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, a source has confirmed to PEOPLE.

Schumer and Fischer exchanged vows in front of about 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade, reports The Blast.

The announcement comes just days after the Trainwreck star and chef made their relationship social media official with a kissing photo on Instagram Sunday.

“Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!” the 36-year-old actress wrote alongside a romantic black-and-white picture of the pair sharing a smooch, which was presumably taken during taken during Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded birthday bash on Saturday.