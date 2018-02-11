Amy Schumer Smooches Chef Chris Fischer in Sweet Snap from Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday

Smooch there it is!

Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer made their relationship social media official on Sunday, with a kissing photo on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!” the 36-year-old actress wrote alongside a romantic black-and-white picture of the pair sharing a smooch, which was presumably taken during taken during Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded birthday bash on Saturday.

The TV host, who celebrated her 60th birthday on Jan. 26, recruited some of her famous friends to mark the milestone this weekend — and, luckily, there was a photo booth on-site to document it all.

Other guests included Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Olivia Munn and Meghan Trainor.

Relationship rumors began swirling around Schumer and the chef and cookbook author after they were photographed together in November of last year, chatting over a dinner in N.Y.C. At the time, Schumer’s rep declined to comment on whether their relationship was romantic.

The pair were most recently spotted together in New York in January, as they arrived at NBC Studios to watch Saturday Night Live, which marked only the second time they had been seen in public together.

Fischer lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, where he grew up and wrote the James Beard Award-winning Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. His restaurant Beach Plum was touted by Esquire magazine in 2013 as a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Schumer previously split from Ben Hanisch in May of last year. The two were together for over a year and met on a dating app around November 2015.