Love On Ice! Amy Schumer and Boyfriend Ben Hanisch Go on a Skating Date in New York City

Amy Schumer and boyfriend Ben Hanisch are skating into 2017.

The happy couple hit the Bryant Park Bank of America Winter Village in Manhattan on Thursday, strapping on a pair of ice skates for a fun date on the rink.

Schumer, 35, and Hanisch posed for a photo during the outing, holding hands as the comedian waved to the camera.

“Thanks! #bryantparkwintervillage,” the Trainwreck star wrote.

The pair have been dating for over a year, with Schumer calling the furniture the “love of my life” on their first anniversary.

Hanisch echoed the sentiment, writing in his own social media post, “A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her.”

RELATED VIDEO: Story Behind the Story: How Amy Schumer Found Love

Schumer has been enjoying the holidays with friends as well. She documented a get-together with her “family” on Instagram, Thursday.

Happy holidays from this family A photo posted by @amyschumer on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:24pm PST

The gathered group included Michael Che, Aziz Ansari, Mark Normand, Bridget Everett, Jeff Ross and Dave Attell.