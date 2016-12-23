People

Love On Ice! Amy Schumer and Boyfriend Ben Hanisch Go on a Skating Date in New York City

By @lekimble

Posted on

Source: Amy Schumer/Instagram
Amy Schumer and boyfriend Ben Hanisch are skating into 2017.

The happy couple hit the Bryant Park Bank of America Winter Village in Manhattan on Thursday, strapping on a pair of ice skates for a fun date on the rink.

Schumer, 35, and Hanisch posed for a photo during the outing, holding hands as the comedian waved to the camera.

“Thanks! #bryantparkwintervillage,” the Trainwreck star wrote.

The pair have been dating for over a year, with Schumer calling the furniture the “love of my life” on their first anniversary.

Hanisch echoed the sentiment, writing in his own social media post, “A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her.”

RELATED VIDEO: Story Behind the Story: How Amy Schumer Found Love

Schumer has been enjoying the holidays with friends as well. She documented a get-together with her “family” on Instagram, Thursday.

Happy holidays from this family

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

The gathered group included Michael Che, Aziz Ansari, Mark Normand, Bridget Everett, Jeff Ross and Dave Attell.