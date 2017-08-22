Amy Schumer Asked Netflix For More Money After Learning What Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Were Paid

Amy Schumer knows how much she’s worth.

According to a new report by Variety, the 36-year-old comedian renegotiated her Netflix special salary once she learned what Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were paid for their respective stand-up specials.

While the two were paid $20 million for their routines, Variety claims Schumer had been paid $11 million for her “The Leather Special” taping. Schumer was reportedly able to raise her payment significantly after going back to the streaming channel and asking for more. The March special was taped after Schumer’s rise in popularity, thanks in part to an Emmy win for Inside Amy Schumer and success with her first starring role in the film Trainwreck.

Schumer’s request for more equal pay comes in the wake of several other female celebrities demanding more money after learning their male counterparts were being paid higher wages. After the Sony hack revealed Chris Hemsworth was getting paid more for his role in the The Huntsman: Winter’s War than costar Charlize Theron, the actress renegotiated her contract and added a reported $10 million to her salary. Emmy Rossum had similar success when she asked to be paid the same as her fellow Shameless lead, William H. Macy.

TV and movie actresses have also been vocal about the fight to close Hollywood’s gender pay gap. Schumer’s pal Jennifer Lawrence opened up in a 2015 essay for Lena Dunham‘s Lenny Letter about her experiences in being paid less than her male costars, while Patricia Arquette used her Best Supporting Actress speech at the 2015 Oscars to call for equality.

A rep for Schumer did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.