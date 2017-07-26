Amy Schumer Gives Anne Hathaway Props for Taking on Barbie Role: 'She's Perfect!'

Scheduling conflicts may have prevented Amy Schumer from continuing in Sony Pictures’ live-action Barbie movie, but that doesn’t mean she’s mad at Anne Hathaway for possibly stepping into the title character’s plastic heels.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old comedian posted about the potential casting of Hathaway in the role, responding to news that the Oscar-winning actress was in talks to replace her in the feature film.

“Hathaway smathaway,” Schumer captioned a selfie — quickly pointing out that she was joking. “Jkjk she’s perfect!! Can’t wait to see it!”

Hathaway smathaway jkjk she's perfect!! Can't wait to see it! A post shared by @amyschumer on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Though Hathaway is the frontrunner for the part, a spokesperson for the studio stressed to Entertainment Weekly that Hathaway’s involvement is not a done deal.

RELATED: Star Tracks: Celebs on Vacation

Should things pan out, Hathaway —who won an Oscar for her work in 2012’s Les Misérables and was most recently seen on the big screen in Colossal — would portray the iconic Mattel character as she’s kicked out of Barbieland and sets out on a real world adventure.

Hathaway’s other upcoming movies include Ocean’s Eight and Nasty Women.

RELATED VIDEO: The Top Ten Rom-Com Movie Moments

Australian filmmaker Alethea Jones (Fun Mom Dinner) is directing the live-action Barbie film, which Sony has been developing for several years with the goal of breathing new life into the 50-year-old brand while tackling issues such as female empowerment and what it means to be perfect.

Amy Pascal, Laurie MacDonald and Walter F. Parkes are producing.

Schumer initially boarded the film in December but ultimately dropped out in March.

Barbie is currently slated to hit theaters June 29, 2018.