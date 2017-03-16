Amy Schumer Says ‘Alt Right Trolls’ Sabotaged Reviews of Her Netflix Special: ‘Their Obsession Keeps Me Going’

Amy Schumer is feeling “powerful, dangerous and brave” — and it’s all thanks to her haters.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, the 35-year-old comedian opened up about the “alt right organized trolls” whom she claims have been coordinating online attacks against her over the years.

Her words came in response to a Splitsider article that reported how alt-right Redditors flooded the member reviews of the comic’s new hour-long standup show on Netflix, The Leather Special, with hundreds of negative reviews and low-star ratings — most laced with misogyny. (Alt-right is a defined as an offshoot of conservatism mixed with racism, white nationalism and populism.)

Similar efforts against Schumer were organized on Reddit in 2016, Splitsider reported — during the release of the star’s first book, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.

But according to Schumer, these arranged strikes aren’t anything new. Despite her success onstage (she calls herself “the first female comic to sell out arenas all over the world”) and onscreen (see: her 2015 Golden Globe nominated film Trainwreck and her Emmy-winning Comedy Central variety series Inside Amy Schumer), the star still gets trolled.

“The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do,” she wrote. “They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and TV show.”

That doesn’t mean Schumer is complaining. On the contrary — she says she’s grateful for the hate and the love.

“I want to thank them,” she wrote. “It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I’m saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going.

“This post has nothing against the trolls,” she added. “I thank you trolls so much. It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth.”

There was one group that got Schumer’s wrath, however: journalists who “report on trolls activities as if it’s news.”

“Anyone who reported that ‘viewers aren’t happy’ with my special, it would have been cool if you did a moment of research before posting,” she said — correlating the false reports with those that fuel the rants of President Donald Trump‘s administration.

“I am only alarmed by the people printing their organized trolling as ‘news,’ ” she wrote. “This is what the current administration wants. So journalists — do better, it’s embarrassing. Trolls, see you on the next one!”

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special is available now on Netflix.