Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell Go For Broke in The House Trailer

This story originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly

What’s that old card game phrase, again? “Make bets in a burning house”? Well, there is poker involved in the new trailer for The House. Plus, Amy Poehler is quite literally burning down her home.

The comedy superstar joins her Saturday Night Live compatriot Will Ferrell in the R-rated comedy, about a husband and wife who start an underground casino to earn money for their daughter’s college tuition. “You wanna make money like Vegas, you gotta look like Vegas,” their buddy (played by The Dictator‘s Jason Mantzoukas) says in the footage.

The casino quickly expands to include a nail salon, kid DJ, MMA fights between suburban wives, and a strip club. “I feel like a badass b—-,” Poehler says before going full Scarface with flamethrower.

“It’s not that typical thing with the wife rolling her eyes commenting on how dumb her husband is while the husband complains that his wife keeps him from having fun,” Poehler told EW of the film. “Once we decided that, it changed the dynamic. We turn into criminals at about the same time. It just makes things easier.”

Andrew Jay Cohen and Brendan O’Brien, who wrote the Seth Rogen and Zac Efron comedy Neighbors, penned The House, with Cohen directing.

The film is scheduled for theaters on June 30. Watch the trailer above.