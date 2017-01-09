Double the Amy! Schumer Gets Photobombed by Adams at the Golden Globes

Double the Amy, double the fun.

Amy Adams had some fun at the Golden Globes Sunday night, crashing Amy Schumer and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch’s photo with the kids from Stranger Things — Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp.

“Ummmmm things got strange,” Schumer captioned the snap on Instagram, adding the hashtag #amyadamsphotobomb to give the actress props for her prank.

Although Schumer, 35, and her boyfriend are huge fans of Stranger Things — they even dressed as characters from the Netflix hit for Halloween — there were surely no hard feelings between her and Adams. In fact, Schumer’s next post on the social media site was a selfie with Adams and her onscreen mother in Snatched, Goldie Hawn.

Schumer and Hawn also brought their better halves into the selfie fun, although Hanisch only managed to get part of his face in the snap.

“Goldie Kurt and bens eye!” Schumer humorously captioned the couples photo.

Schumer and Hawn showed off their chemistry while presenting the award for best actor in a musical comedy category, in which the 71-year-old actress jokingly blundered several words after forgetting to bring her glasses up to the stage.

“Best actor in a motion picture comedy or mystical,” began Hawn.

“Musical,” Schumer quickly corrected her.

After a refusal to get her reading glasses and a few more flubs, Schumer gave up, announcing, “Nevermind, here they are!”