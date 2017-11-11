Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo Show Rare PDA on the Red Carpet Before She Receives a Big Award

On Friday, Amy Adams was presented with the 31st American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, California, and she was all smiles as she walked the red carpet with her husband Darren Le Gallo.

Wearing an elegant full-length, one-shoulder dress with flower details along the top, Adams, 43, was spotted kissing her husband — whom she married in 2016 after nearly 15 years together — before receiving the night’s only award.

The annual event honors an artist for their body of work, and past winners have included Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Adams was also accompanied by additional members of her family, including three of her seven siblings.

“My life, as much as you guys see me in these moments, is very family oriented,” Adams told PEOPLE on the red carpet ahead of the event. “To bring them in reminds me of sort of who I really am outside of what people’s perception is of me. I think that’s really important to me.”

Later in the evening during her speech, Adams gushed about two of the night’s other celebrity guests: Kristen Stewart and Natalie Portman.

Adams revealed that she felt very uncool compared with Stewart, 27, when the two women filmed the 2010 movie On the Road.

“Kristen, I remember that porch. Now you’re like, ‘Oh my God, she was so cool,’ I wasn’t. I was lactating,” Adams said. “Here [Kristen] is, she’s like cool and smoking and I was like, lactating through my dress. They were like, ‘It’s cool, you can do that in this because you’re addicted to Benzos, and it’s cool if you lactate.’ So I’m trying to be cool with these young girls, and I’m not. I think you get the picture.”

However, Adams also went on to call Stewart “such a brilliant talent and so unique to herself….she’s one of those women that I hold in high esteem.”

But Adams’ most enthusiastic praise was reserved for Portman.

“Natalie, when I think about you, it’s such a shame about your face,” Adams teased. “I’m just saying I feel bad for you.”

“But in all seriousness,” she continued. “I haven’t had the opportunity to work with her. I first got to know her though Mike Nichols, who I love dearly, and who loved Natalie dearly, and would tell me stories about Natalie, his Natalie. And I fell in love with her through his eyes.”

“Then I got to know her through these press tours that we do together. And sometimes it’s challenging, but with Natalie, every time she laughed, it lifted my spirit. And we don’t get to see that often, but Natalie has the most infectious and beautiful laugh, and she laughs often, and she laughs freely, and I thank her for that, because it really helps those long days,” the Nocturnal Animals star continued.

And Portman wasn’t shy about returning the love. “Enchanted is not just the title of a movie in which Amy Adams plays a princess,” Portman said. “It’s also describes the effect she has on us.”