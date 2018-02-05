America’s Most Haunted House? All the Crazy Details of the Winchester Mansion

But Is It Haunted?

The question of whether the mansion is haunted, as the movie suggests, depends on who you talk to about it. People claim to have felt Sarah’s presence still lingering in expansive home.

“Often psychics will say that they can sense her,” says Boehme. “Generally, it’s It’s kind of good energies, though often sad.”

Another presence that visitors claim to have seen is a “wheelbarrow ghost,” believed to be the spirit of a former loyal employee of Sarah’s.

“Generally he’s dressed in overalls, and he carries an old wooden toolbox or is pushing a wheelbarrow,” Boehme says. “The other place he’s been seen is in the basement pushing a wheelbarrow, which is why we call him the wheelbarrow ghost. He’s still looking after the place.”

Boehme doesn’t necessarily dispute the claims, though she says she’s never seen a ghost in her time working with the house. But if she were to encounter one, she doesn’t think it would be as scary they are portrayed in the film.

“The psychics I’ve worked with here all say it was a good energy, especially up around the third floor near the servants’ quarters,” she says. “They’ll say that they feel a lot of energy, a lot of activity of employees who like to come and visit the place, because they were happy here.

“I’ve heard things I can’t explain,” adds Boehme. “I don’t ever feel unsafe here. But I never feel alone here either.”