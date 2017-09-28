American Made's Sarah Wright Olsen on Shooting a Zero Gravity Sex Scene With Tom Cruise

Sarah Wright Olsen got up close and personal with Tom Cruise in their latest movie.

The two star as husband and wife in American Made, a wild, real-life tale about a former airline pilot who is recruited by the CIA to help take down the Colombian drug cartel in the ’80s. And Olsen’s Lucy and Cruise’s Barry have a lot steamy love scenes.

“The montage sex scenes were all scheduled on day one — which is terrifying,” Olsen, 34, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue on stands Friday. “But I’m sure that they did that to get it out of the way and help with us being comfortable. By mid afternoon we were just laughing.”

One sex scene they shot later in the process was a zero gravity set up where Olsen and Cruise get intimate while on a small plane. The logistics of having to look sexy while also spinning around non-stop to achieve the zero-G were definitely memorable for the actress.

“We did it on a soundstage on half of an airplane connected to this thing that has it flipping around in circles like a washing machine,” Olsen says. “On the inside, Tom and I are tethered to each other while I’m tethered to the front of the plane and he’s tethered to the bottom. Then the thing starts going and we start flipping around in circles and [director] Doug [Liman] is outside yelling, ‘Make a sexy face! Do a smile!’ ”

And while Cruise and the crew were worried about Olsen getting sick while filming it, the actress surprised them all and pulled through.

“It was so crazy because every body thought I was going to throw up. Tom was like make sure I have an extra set of clothes, for sure she’s gonna blow. And I was fine! I was totally fine. I did not get sick and we got it in the first round of takes so it was very exciting.”

American Made opens in theaters Friday.