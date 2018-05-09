This is one Sisterhood that will never fall apart.

In a new interview with feminist media brand MAKERS, America Ferrera opened up about her tight bond with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars and the impact the women continue to have on her life.

“My friends, my mentors, they have helped me through every single moment, and they make everything that much better when there’s something to celebrate,” said the 34-year-old actress when asked how Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn have lifted her up.

“If something is hard, and I need to get through — when I have doubts, when I get tired, when I feel like I just can’t do it today — I look up, and there’s my friend using her voice, there’s my friend breaking boundaries, there’s my friend doing something that terrifies her. It helps me keep going,” she continued.

America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel Andrew Toth/Getty

In the wide-ranging chat, the star also reflected on the beginning of her career when she fought stereotypes because of her ethnicity.

“I grew up first and foremost American,” she told the site. “I was very aware of the fact that I didn’t speak perfect Spanish. The girls who did speak Spanish made fun of me.”

During her “very first audition,” Ferrera recalls she was asked by the casting director to “please try and sound more ‘Latina.'”

However, “I was really confused,” said the entertainer. “What she was asking me to do was to speak broken English. It became very clear, very quickly, that the industry looked at me and saw a brown person and that there was a specific box for that.”

Last month, Bledel revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that a followup to the hit 2005 and 2008 films might actually be happening after years of rumors.

“We don’t get to see each other a lot because everybody’s work or family and everything, but when everybody is in town we do, and we just pitched a third movie and I hope it comes together,” Bledel, 36, told the late-night show host. “It would be so great.”

The movies — based on the novel series of the same name — follow the adventures of four best friends who share a pair of magical jeans that fit each of them.

Back in 2016, Lively told Jess Cagle, editorial director of PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, that there was “a strong chance there might be a third [movie].”

Added the Gossip Girl star during the Jess Cagle Interview: “The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours.”