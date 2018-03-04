Amber Tamblyn Says She's 'Very Shaken' After a Car Tried to 'Hit' Her and Her Baby in N.Y.C.

Amber Tamblyn is looking for the driver she claims almost hit her and her 1-year-old daughter Marlow Alice as they attempted to cross the street in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress shared a tweet on Sunday afternoon detailing the scary incident and looking for more information.

“If anyone in Brooklyn near the intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave just saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller as she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car’s bumper, please DM me,” she wrote. “That woman was me.”

In response to a tweet asking if she and her baby were okay, Tamblyn said, “Very shaken but yes, we’re okay.”

The actress welcomed her first child with husband David Cross, who she married in 2012, in February 2017. She even received a letter written by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to the newborn.

“Dear Marlow: Happy Birthday!” the note read. “Your birth has been a source of great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions. I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship. With warm regards, I am Sincerely yours, Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

Earlier this year, she met up with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel to celebrate America Ferrera expecting her first child.

“Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP,” Ferrera wrote in the caption, referring to the movement in solidarity with women who experienced discrimination, harassment and abuse, which Tamblyn has proudly been an advocate for.