Amber Heard Says She Was Told Coming Out as Bisexual Would Ruin Her Career

Amber Heard says she was told that coming out as bisexual would destroy her film career.

“Everyone told me: ‘You cannot do this.’ I had played opposite Nicolas Cage [in one movie], and in another I was playing opposite Johnny [Depp],” the Aquaman star said in Allure’s December cover story.

“And everyone said, ‘You’re throwing it all away. You can’t do this to your career,'” she added. “And I said, ‘I cannot do this any other way. Watch me.'”

Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017 and recently split from Tesla founder Elon Musk, first came out in 2010 during an event hosted by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

She also told Allure that she believes the term LGBTQ has become “limiting” for its community.

“I didn’t come out. I was never in,” she explained. “It’s limiting, that LGBTQ thing. It served a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity. As we become more educated and expand the facts of our nature, we keep adding letters. It was a great shield, but now we’re stuck behind it.”

Heard added that she doesn’t “identify as anything,” saying, “It’s so important to resist labels. I don’t care how many letters you add. At some point, it’s going to spell ‘WE ARE HUMAN.’”

The actress stars in Justice League, out Friday.