Amber Heard Wears Hospital Gown While Posing with New Crutches: It's 'MRI-Chic'

Amber Heard isn’t letting an injury get in the way of being fabulous.

The Justice League actress, 31, posted a photo of herself on crutches Thursday from what appears to be a doctor’s office. The selfie showed Heard posing in a white hospital gown while sporting a brown, wide-brimmed hat.

“Crutching MRI-chic,” she quipped in the caption.

Heard did not specify the nature of her injury and her representative did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actress is currently single after splitting with Elon Musk for a second time in February; they first broke up because of their increasingly busy schedules in August of last year.

“Elon decided it was time to end it and Amber agreed,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE last month. “They both still care deeply for each other but the timing wasn’t right.”

Despite the split, they have remained friendly since calling it quits, and were seen arriving at the same pre-Academy Awards party in Los Angeles.

Heard and Musk, 46, were first romantically linked together in 2016 as each was weathering a public breakup: Heard and actor Johnny Depp finalized their divorce in January, while Musk and Westworld actress Talulah Riley got divorced for the second time in early 2015.

In a story published three months after their first breakup, Musk told Rolling Stone that Heard was the driving force in their split.

“Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” he explained. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad.”