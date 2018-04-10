Amber Heard Honored for 7-Figure Donation to Children's Hospital Following Johnny Depp Divorce

Amber Heard is being acknowledged for her major financial contributions to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles this past year.

The Justice League star, 31, was mentioned on the organization’s recently released 2017 donors list honor roll in a category for donations between $1 million and $4,999,999 million.

“My philanthropic efforts have always been centered around medical care, especially with women and children,” Heard recently told PEOPLE. “Medical care always struck me as a basic human right and necessity. I have been doing this type of work for the last 14 years with children’s hospitals and bringing, hopefully, laughs and alleviation and distraction to kids that are severely ill.”

Heard had pledged to make a donation to CHLA after she was awarded $7 million in her divorce settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

“As described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves,” Heard said in a statement at the time.

She added that the donation would be divided amongst a number of charities but with “a particular focus to stop violence against women” as well as the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where she has worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years.

The hospital’s CEO Paul Viviano thanked Heard last August, saying, “Her generosity will support the lifesaving treatments and cures that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles provides for critically ill children each year.”

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 after 15 months of marriage. The couple married in February 2015 after first meeting on the set of 2011’s The Rum Diary.

The actress is currently single after splitting from Elon Musk for a second time in February; they first broke up because of their increasingly busy schedules in August of last year.

“Elon decided it was time to end it and Amber agreed,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE last month. “They both still care deeply for each other but the timing wasn’t right.”

Despite the split, they have remained friendly since calling it quits, and were seen arriving at the same pre-Academy Awards party in Los Angeles.