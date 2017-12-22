Exes Amber Heard and Elon Musk Spotted Sharing a Kiss — Are They Back Together?

Amber Heard and Elon Musk are spending time together.
The former couple made headlines on Friday when photographs surfaced of them sharing a kiss outside a Los Angeles restaurant, leaving fans speculating whether romance had reignited between the two four months after their split.
But a source close to Musk claims the duo were just having a friendly visit.
“Amber invited Elon to her favorite Texas-breakfast spot,” says Musk’s friend of HomeState restaurant, the eatery in Los Feliz, California where the pics were taken. “They shared a quick kiss goodbye. They’re still just friends, not trying to get back together.”
Heard, 31, and Musk, 46, were first linked together last year as each was weathering a public uncoupling: Heard and actor Johnny Depp finalized their divorce in January, while Musk filed for divorce from Westworld actress Talulah Riley in early 2015.
The actress and tech magnate called it quits because of increasingly busy schedules, a source told PEOPLE in August. The decision didn’t appear to be mutual.
“She broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” Musk told Rolling Stone in November. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad.”
Still, they appear to have remained on good terms. Just days after news of their split broke, they were spotted out together in Australia.
Elsewhere in his Rolling Stone interview, Musk said that he “cannot be happy” without a girlfriend.“‘I never want to be alone.’ That’s what I would say,” he explained. “I don’t want to be alone.”
Despite having a successful career, he said his life feels empty without someone to share it with.
“I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me,” he added. “It’s not like I don’t know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there — and no one on the pillow next to you. F—. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?”
“Is there anybody you think I should date? It’s so hard for me to even meet people,” he asked Rolling Stone‘s Neil Strauss. “I’m looking for a long-term relationship. I’m not looking for a one-night stand. I’m looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.”