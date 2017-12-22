Exes Amber Heard and Elon Musk Spotted Sharing a Kiss — Are They Back Together?

Amber Heard and Elon Musk are spending time together.

The former couple made headlines on Friday when photographs surfaced of them sharing a kiss outside a Los Angeles restaurant, leaving fans speculating whether romance had reignited between the two four months after their split.

But a source close to Musk claims the duo were just having a friendly visit.

“Amber invited Elon to her favorite Texas-breakfast spot,” says Musk’s friend of HomeState restaurant, the eatery in Los Feliz, California where the pics were taken. “They shared a quick kiss goodbye. They’re still just friends, not trying to get back together.”

Amber Heard and Elon Musk Elon Musk/Instagram

Heard, 31, and Musk, 46, were first linked together last year as each was weathering a public uncoupling: Heard and actor Johnny Depp finalized their divorce in January, while Musk filed for divorce from Westworld actress Talulah Riley in early 2015.

The actress and tech magnate called it quits because of increasingly busy schedules, a source told PEOPLE in August. The decision didn’t appear to be mutual.

“She broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” Musk told Rolling Stone in November. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad.”

Still, they appear to have remained on good terms. Just days after news of their split broke, they were spotted out together in Australia.

JB Lacroix/WireImage; Stefanie Keenan/Getty