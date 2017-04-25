Amber Heard and Elon Musk's Romance: He Loves Her 'Edginess' and She Played Hard to Get, Says Source

Amber Heard and Elon Musk‘s friendship has blossomed into a full-blown romance — but that doesn’t mean either divorcée is racing back to the altar anytime soon.

“They have known each other for a while. They were friends first, but Elon was always very fascinated by Amber,” a source close to the billionaire tech guru tells PEOPLE.

“When the time was right and they were both single last year, he started pursuing her romantically,” the source explains of the twice-divorced Musk, who was previously married to Talulah Riley and Justine Musk. “She was playing hard to get for a while, which made him even more interested.”

A separate source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Musk, who was spotted spending time with Heard, 31, amid her divorce from Johnny Depp, first took an interest in her when he made a cameo in Robert Rodriguez’s 2013 film Machete Kills, in which Heard had a role.

“Elon loves a pretty face, but he needs more to be intrigued. Amber has lots more to offer,” adds the source close to Musk, 45. “Elon is attracted to her edginess. She isn’t frightened about being different. She doesn’t get easily intimidated. She is very focused and loves to learn.”

The source also says Heard “is a great listener,” which comes in handy as Musk “loves to talk about his latest passions and projects.” The Tesla and SpaceX founder “is not your typical guy,” notes the source.

Overall, “Elon is definitely intrigued,” says the source. “He seems very happy dating her. It probably won’t lead to another marriage, but neither might want that anyway.”