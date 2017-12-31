Amber Heard and Elon Musk are spending more and more time together.

The former couple was seen vacationing together in Chile and enjoying dinner with friends who included the Tesla CEO’s brother Kimbal Musk.

The restaurant they were dining at, El Taringa, posted a photo of the crew with the actress and Musk sitting side-by-side in the left-hand corner of the photo on Friday night. Heard, 31, was looking down at the table while Musk, 46, enjoyed conversation with their fellow diners.

“What an inspiration to have had Kimbal Musk and his family with us at Taringa. Thank you for sharing your insights on sustainable supply chains _ The Kitchen _ and all its concept is a model to follow. .Memorable night!!!,” the restaurant wrote in the caption, with added hashtags, “#buenviaje #eresloquecomes #lahistoriadetrasdecadaproducto#chile#invernaderonatural #plantarpsracosechar #oficia #campesino @eltaringa @taringuita.”

While the Justice League actress has not posted any photos of herself with Musk, she did share pictures of her holiday on Saturday while enjoying herself at the beach in a dress, hat and rose lei.

My kind of winter holiday A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Dec 29, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

“My kind of winter holiday,” she wrote in the caption.

Heard and Musk made headlines a few days before Christmas when they were photographed sharing a kiss outside of a Los Angeles restaurant.

The photos left fans speculating if the two had reignited their romance four months after splitting.

A source close to Musk claimed the duo were just having a friendly visit.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk Elon Musk/Instagram

“Amber invited Elon to her favorite Texas-breakfast spot,” said Musk’s friend of HomeState restaurant, the eatery in Los Feliz, California. where the photos were taken. “They shared a quick kiss goodbye. They’re still just friends, not trying to get back together.”

Heard and Musk were first linked together last year as each was weathering a public breakup: Heard and actor Johnny Depp finalized their divorce in January, while Musk filed for divorce from Westworld actress Talulah Riley in early 2015.

RELATED VIDEO: By The Numbers: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Divorce

The actress and tech magnate called it quits because of increasingly busy schedules, a source told PEOPLE in August. The decision didn’t appear to be mutual.

“She broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” Musk told Rolling Stone in November. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad.”

Still, they appear to have remained on good terms. Just days after news of their split broke, they were spotted out together in Australia.