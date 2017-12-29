Amanda Bynes Wants to Make a Comeback to Acting in 2018

Amanda Bynes is ready to step back into the spotlight.

The former actress, 31, is finishing up fashion school in the new year and is hoping to ease her way back into Hollywood — as long as it’s the right role.

“Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year,” her lawyer told Page Six. “In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”

After grappling with personal mental health issues and a string of brushes with the law — including two hit and run charges in 2012 and two DUI arrests — Bynes mostly retreated from the spotlight. But the former child actress expressed her desire to return to acting back in June in her first interview in four years.

“I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it,” she said.

Amanda Bynes in her last acting role on Easy A with Emma Stone Everett

Bynes’ last acting credit was in 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone. She was previously the star of sitcom What I Like About You from 2002-2006, and The Amanda Show from 1999-2002.

The former actress regained control of her finances this summer after her mom Lynn petitioned the court to hand them back to her. Her mom had been acting as the conservator over both her personal and financial affairs.

“The court felt, based on Amanda’s progress and her great relationship with her parents, there was no longer a need for court supervision of Amanda’s money and she and her family can handle her financial affairs privately,” her lawyer Nyree Kolanjian told PEOPLE at the time. “This was a first step in the right direction. Amanda’s doing fantastic.”