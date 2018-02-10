Amanda Bynes Returns to Twitter to Document Dinner with Friends in First Post in Nearly a Year

She’s back!

For the first time in nearly a year, Amanda Bynes returned to Twitter on Saturday to share a sweet snap of herself enjoying dinner with two friends.

“Dinner with friends at Girasol,” the 31-year-old former Nickelodeon star wrote alongside the photo of herself and her friends smiling together at their table.

The last time Bynes used the social media platform was in April of last year, when she ended a two-month social media hiatus by posting a photo of her and an unidentified friend posing next to a large arrangement of pink and white flowers.

Even though the 31-year-old has largely kept herself out of the public eye recently, in December of last year her lawyer told Page Six that Bynes was finishing up fashion school and hoping to ease her way back into Hollywood — provided she finds the right role, of course.

“Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year,” her lawyer revealed. “In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”

After grappling with personal mental health issues and a string of brushes with the law — including two hit and run charges in 2012 and two DUI arrests — Bynes mostly retreated from the spotlight. But the former child actress expressed her desire to return to acting back in June of last year during her first interview in four years.

“I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it,” she told Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison.

Bynes’ last acting credit was in 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone. She was previously the star of sitcom What I Like About You from 2002-2006, and The Amanda Show from 1999-2002.

The former actress regained control of her finances in 2017 after her mom Lynn petitioned the court to hand them back to her. Her mom had been acting as the conservator over both her personal and financial affairs.

“The court felt, based on Amanda’s progress and her great relationship with her parents, there was no longer a need for court supervision of Amanda’s money and she and her family can handle her financial affairs privately,” her lawyer Nyree Kolanjian told PEOPLE at the time. “This was a first step in the right direction. Amanda’s doing fantastic.”